Bangla Dance Group Christmas photo shoot: Picturing Canterbury

Photo shoot for Christmas celebration. We were prepared for performing at a community event however because of the bad weather conditions it was cancelled. Since we were already in our costume we did a photo shoot. Pictured are Ankita Saha, Shilpa Tarafdar, Riya Goon, Sharnali Atashi Tisi, and Monisha Baul Joya. 1 December 2020.

