Celebrate Diversity with Naxos World Music

We are very excited to announce our latest music eResource, Naxos Music Library World.

Naxos Music Library World offers a wide range of World music, from legendary historical musical performances to contemporary world music. Celebrate the diversity of world music with music from over 1,500 cultural groups and over 150 countries.

There are 125,600 tracks from more than 11,820 albums, and more than 27,040 artists are represented. The collection includes the complete ARC and Smithsonian Folkways catalogues.

ARC Music is a leading record label and publisher in the field of world and folk music. The label offers the largest selection of traditional and contemporary worldwide ethnic music. Their unrivalled repertoire comprises hundreds upon hundreds of albums, from over 120 countries and cultures.

Smithsonian Folkways Recordings is the nonprofit record label of the Smithsonian Institution. They are dedicated to supporting cultural diversity and increased understanding among peoples through the documentation, preservation, and dissemination of sound. They believe that musical and cultural diversity contributes to the vitality and quality of life throughout the world. Through the dissemination of audio recordings and educational materials, they seek to strengthen people's engagement with their own cultural heritage and to enhance their awareness and appreciation of the cultural heritage of others.

There is a huge range of great world music from the Buena Vista Social Club to Bollywood, check out these albums.