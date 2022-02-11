Celebrate Galentines Day: 13 February

What is Galentine's Day?

It's a celebration of female friendship and the love you have for your best gal-pal. Galentine's Day is about taking time out to say "You rock, girlfriend" to that person in your life who has seen you through everything from bad haircuts to bad breakups and back again.

Galentine's Day has its origins in US sitcom Parks and Recreation, specifically the "Galentine's Day" episode in season two, in which Leslie Knope (as played by Amy Poehler) organises her annual Galentine's Day lunch for all her favourite women. Though it may have been a made up day it was an idea whose time had come and since then it's grown in popularity to become an unofficial holiday for "ladies celebrating ladies".

Leslie Knope, who was known for showering her bestie Ann Perkins (Rashida Jones) with outlandish compliments like “Ann, you beautiful tropical fish. You’re smart as a whip and you’re cool under pressure,” or “Ann, you poetic, noble land-mermaid” would undoubtedly be thrilled with the idea that women everywhere were lavishing each other with praise, gifts, or fancy baked goods on Galentine's Day.

So how to celebrate? 

Watch something together

(Preferably something along the theme of women being best buds)

Parks and Recreation DVDsCatalogue record for BooksmartCatalogue record for The spy who dumped meCatalogue search for The breaker upperersCatalogue search for Grace and FrankieCatalogue search for Broad cityCatalogue record for Absolutely fabulous the movieCatalogue record for BridesmaidsCatalogue search for Book Club

Read up

We have lots of titles about female friendship.

Catalogue record for Find your girl squadCatalogue record for Work wifeCatalogue record for Me and Patsy kickin' up dustCatalogue record for A year between friendsCatalogue record for Secret sisterhoodCatalogue record for WitchesCatalogue record for Witches what women do togetherCatalogue record for Nobody's cuter than you

Bake for your bestie

We have so many cookbooks dedicated to amazing baking.

Catalogue record for Vegan treatsCatalogue record for Sweet treats to shareCatalogue record for Boutique bakingCatalogue record for Jenna Rae Cakes and Sweet TreatsCatalogue record for Love Aimee xCatalogue record for 100 cookiesCatalogue record for Treat petiteCatalogue record for Kiwiana Cupcakes, Cake Pops and Whoopie PiesCatalogue record for Fantastic filled cupcakes

