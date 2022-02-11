Celebrate Galentines Day: 13 February

What is Galentine's Day?

It's a celebration of female friendship and the love you have for your best gal-pal. Galentine's Day is about taking time out to say "You rock, girlfriend" to that person in your life who has seen you through everything from bad haircuts to bad breakups and back again.

Galentine's Day has its origins in US sitcom Parks and Recreation, specifically the "Galentine's Day" episode in season two, in which Leslie Knope (as played by Amy Poehler) organises her annual Galentine's Day lunch for all her favourite women. Though it may have been a made up day it was an idea whose time had come and since then it's grown in popularity to become an unofficial holiday for "ladies celebrating ladies".

Leslie Knope, who was known for showering her bestie Ann Perkins (Rashida Jones) with outlandish compliments like “Ann, you beautiful tropical fish. You’re smart as a whip and you’re cool under pressure,” or “Ann, you poetic, noble land-mermaid” would undoubtedly be thrilled with the idea that women everywhere were lavishing each other with praise, gifts, or fancy baked goods on Galentine's Day.

So how to celebrate?

Watch something together

(Preferably something along the theme of women being best buds)

