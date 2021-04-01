Christchurch Memories at Tūranga

Come along to our free event Christchurch Memories and rediscover Christchurch during the 20th Century! We will be screening historical footage of the city and its people brought to us by Nga Tāonga Sound & Vision.

When? Friday 16 April, 10.30am - 12.30pm (no bookings required)

Where? Spark Place, Ground Floor of Tūranga

We will be sharing tea and coffee afterward and providing access to our high quality scanner to digitise some of your own cherished memories; bring along 2-3 of your own slides, photographs or negatives and we can help you capture these digitally. Share these with your friends and family, or on our Discovery Wall featuring images and stories of the history of the people and places of Christchurch. You can visit Tūranga's own interactive discovery wall in-person, or browse through the thousands of images on our discovery wall website.

More