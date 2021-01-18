Clubs & Societies Youth Day at Tūranga – Saturday 30 January 11am to 3pm

Want to share or discover your skill, hobby or passion with like-minded people? Come along to our Clubs and Societies Youth Day at Tūranga to meet and chat with a variety of different Christchurch groups aimed at young people!

When? Saturday 30 January, pop in anytime between 11am-3pm

Where? In the TSB Space, on Level One of Tūranga

The line-up will include the Ōtautahi Roller Derby League, St John Youth Cadets, Christchurch Amateur Radio Club, the School for Young Writers and more. So whether you're into arts, sport, science and technology, or just looking to make some new friends...there's something here to pique all interests!

Though if you do decide to dabble in roller skating make sure you're more coordinated than this Santa.

So come along to sample and explore what's on offer, and perhaps you'll discover your next new craze!

We hope to see you there 🙂

Further Information

CINCH: Community Information Christchurch is a comprehensive online community directory of clubs, community organisations and continuing education course providers in the greater Christchurch area.