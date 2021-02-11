Clubs & Societies Day at Tūranga – Saturday 27 February

Want to share or discover your skill, hobby or passion with like-minded people? Come along to our Clubs and Societies Day at Tūranga to meet and chat with a variety of different Christchurch groups!

When? Saturday 27 February, 11am-3pm

Where? Tūranga, TSB Space (head up to level one)

There's an exciting lineup planned with a variety of groups including the Garden City Model Railroad Club, Christchurch Dickens Fellowship, Volunteering Canterbury, Christchurch Rocketeers Club, Creative Fibre Canterbury, the Society for Creative Anachronism (a medieval reenactment group) and many more. So whether you're into arts, sport, science and technology, or just looking to make some new like-minded friends ... there's something here to pique all interests!

So come along to sample and explore what's on offer, and perhaps you'll discover your next new craze! We hope to see you there .

Books for Hobbyists

Further Information

CINCH: Community Information Christchurch is a comprehensive online community directory of clubs, community organisations and continuing education course providers in the greater Christchurch area.