Christchurch South Intermediate cast of Alice in Wonderland: Picturing Canterbury

Christchurch South Intermediate pupils Danial Lindsay, Corin Dann (the journalist and broadcaster in an early role), Emma Kinsley and Emily Moore as characters in a musical of Alice in Wonderland.

The Discovery Wall is a large interactive exhibition which allows several people to simultaneously explore images and stories of the history of the people and places of Christchurch. It is viewable on the ground floor of Tūranga, 60 Cathedral Square, Christchurch, New Zealand. Images displayed on the Wall can also be found on the Discovery Wall website.