Mary’s Mount Rest Home: Picturing Canterbury

Exterior of Mary's Mount Rest Home on Summit Road on the Cashmere Hills shortly prior to being privately sold at auction. 26 March 1977.

Mary's Mount Rest Home, also known as the Nuns' Retreat or the Lewisham Rest Home, was built for the Little Sisters of Mercy. It was opened by Bishop Brodie on 4 December 1927.

Do you have any photographs of Mary's Mount rest home? If so, feel free to contribute to our collection.

The Discovery Wall is a large interactive exhibition which allows several people to simultaneously explore images and stories of the history of the people and places of Christchurch. Images displayed on the Wall can also be found on the Discovery Wall website.

More information