Cool stuff from the selectors: Wunderkammer and Generation Wealth

Lauren Greenfield began photographing in the early 1990s, capturing an era of conspicuous consumption. She was also there to document this rarefied world as it all cam tumbling down in the financial crash of 2008. This is a hefty tome filled with brilliant photos and candid stories of wealth and decline.

Lauren Greenfield

Early photography lacked colour until skilled artisans began hand colouring prints. In The Paper Time Machine, colouring is taken to a new level with each element in every photograph researched and colour checked for historical accuracy. The photos are of the ordinary and the extraordinary brought to life and reconstructed with fascinating outcomes.

The Paper Time Machine

I was in the bathroom shaving. Suddenly, unexpectedly, I saw the bathroom door move. I acted without even thinking - it was my regiment training kicking in - and thumped the door back with my heel as hard as I could. It was my wife. The sharp end of the door, and the force of my kick split her face right open. She's never let me forget it.

Indeed ... this rather horrible incident sums up the book, no one - and I mean no one - gets in the way of this guy.

Chris Ryan will show you how to be safe on an aircraft, mass terror incident, in the car, on the street and hopefully in your own house (with sisterly nod to Chris Ryan's wife).

Safe

German for A Cabinet of Curiosities, Wunderkammer are showing up everywhere apparently, and could be the "next big thing". Design workshops, expos, and interior design stores are bringing back the memories of the tradition of exotica - material brought back by explorers from all over the world. Think shells, stuffed animals, wild art and exotic varieties of well...everything!

Wunderkammer

