Discover Canterbury: Can you help us identify this beach?

by

Sometimes it is difficult to identify places or people in photographs which can be incredibly frustrating as context is important. 

Can you please help us identify the location of this photograph? It is a beach that we think is located in Banks Peninsula. We would love to put a name to the place and, we need your assistance to do so!

If you can identify this location, please register on Canterbury Stories and comment on the original photograph.

Beach on Banks Peninsula. No known copyright. CCL-Arch789-Box13-02.

This glass plate came to Canterbury Stories as part of a collection that was donated with very little information about the images. However, the collection consists of family group and individual portraits, landscapes, farm and city life scenes from mostly Christchurch and Banks Peninsula.

Do you have any other photographs of the amazing Canterbury landscape? If so, we would love for you to contribute to our collection via the Discovery Wall. 

