Discover Canterbury: Can you help us identify these potters?

Sometimes it is difficult to identify places or people in photographs which can be incredibly frustrating as context is important. 

Can you please help us identify the people in this photograph? They attended the 25th Jubilee Reunion for the Halswell Pottery Group in August 1996. Unfortunately, we do not know the names of anyone featured. We would love to be able to put names to these faces, and we need your assistance to do so!

If you can identify anyone in this photograph, please register on Canterbury Stories and comment on the original photograph.

25th Jubilee Reunion for the Halswell Pottery Group. CC BY-NC-ND 4.0. CCL-HPGGaMo-018.

This image came to Canterbury Stories as part of a collection that was supplied by a member of the Halswell Pottery Group. The collection consists of a variety of material that highlights the history and development of the Halswell Pottery Group.

Do you have any other photographs from other Jubilees or reunions that happened in Canterbury?

