Division Creek to Lovelly & Emily Falls, Peel Forest, N.Z. postcard: Picturing Canterbury

Postcard showing an image of Division Creek. Printed annotation reads: "Division Creek to Lovelly & Emily Falls, Peel Forest, N.Z." c.1900s.
