Division Creek to Lovelly & Emily Falls, Peel Forest, N.Z. postcard: Picturing Canterbury

by
Division Creek to Lovelly & Emily Falls, Peel Forest, N.Z. postcard. No known copyright. CCL-Walker-020a.
Postcard showing an image of Division Creek.  Printed annotation reads: "Division Creek to Lovelly & Emily Falls, Peel Forest, N.Z." c.1900s.
 
