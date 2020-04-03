Escape into Family History

Finding the current COVID-19 crisis challenging? Being driven to distraction by your "bubble" companions? Exchange your present for the past, and your irritating relatives for less corporeal ancestors and get started on your family tree!

For family history newbies this is the perfect time to immerse yourself in the semi-sanity of the past and start to explore your family's origins. For older hands at the genealogical game there are still lots of opportunities to re-organise, re-focus and embellish your research to-date (more on this later).

If you've always wanted to find out more about your family but never had the time here are some top tips for getting started:

More Resources