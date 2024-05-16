Felsi and Nela out walking: Picturing Canterbury

Felsi (left) and Nela are friends as part of the IHC Volunteer Friendship programme and will brave any weather so they can go for a walk. Here they are enjoying a walk around the block in the southern suburbs of Christchurch.

