Felsi and Nela out walking: Picturing Canterbury

by
Felsi and Nela out walking. CC BY-NC-ND 4.0. CCL-DW-130701.

Felsi (left) and Nela are friends as part of the IHC Volunteer Friendship programme and will brave any weather so they can go for a walk. Here they are enjoying a walk around the block in the southern suburbs of Christchurch.

