I was so glad I got the chance to read Finding Gobi as I have been following Dion and Gobi’s story via the news and social media for some time.

Written in the third person, the story almost has a fiction feel, even though you know it is true. It is a light and easy read, suitable for young and old.

It tells the story of Dion, an ultramarathon runner, who is competing in a gruelling 155 mile race across the unforgiving Gobi Desert. A stray dog chooses Dion as her owner, even though Dion didn’t realise it at the time. After the first day of running beside Dion, crossing rivers, sharing his food and bed, It didn’t take long for the determined little yet to be named “Gobi” to melt his heart.

There really isn’t a lot to say, other than if you love heart-warming stories about dogs, determination, resilience, love, and friendship, this book is for you. A truly heart-warming story for all dog lovers.

Tania Cook

Finding Gobi

Finding Gobi: The True story of one little dog's big journey

by Dion Leonard

Published by HarperCollins New Zealand

ISBN: 9780008244521

