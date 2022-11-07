Flying Nun, Behrouz Boochani, and Chris Parker – WORD Christchurch Wednesday 16 November

Our friends at WORD Christchurch have you sorted for a trio of literary events on Wednesday 16 November.

Want to hang out with the music milieu? The Needles and Plastic book launch is free.

Want to hear from Behrouz Boochani and Chris Parker? Buy tickets to both the Behrouz Boochani and Chris Parker events at The Piano and save!

Flying Nun book launch

From 5.30pm, Lyttelton Coffee Company

FREE! More info



WORD is pleased to support the launch on Wednesday 16 November from 5.30pm at Lyttelton Coffee Company of Needles & Plastic: Flying Nun Records, 1981 – 1988. This fully illustrated account of the label, the bands and the songs from 1981–1988 – the critical early years, when the label was based in Christchurch and getting records pressed in New Zealand. Vancouver-based writer Matthew Goody is here for the launch and will join WORD’s own Kiran Dass for a Q&A alongside Flying Nun luminaries Roy Montgomery, Bruce Russell and Rachael King (also a WORD legend!). Expect decks to be spinning afterwards. Free to attend!

Freedom, Only Freedom – The Prison Writings of Behrouz Boochani

6pm to 7pm, The Piano, 156 Armagh Street

Book now $23 full price / $19 concession (+ booking fee)

