Focus on Wellbeing Mini-Expo Saturday 2 April 1pm to 4pm – Find your ‘feel-good’ factor at Tūranga

Come to Tūranga, your central Christchurch library, to start a hobby, get fit, eat well or just relax at our Focus on Wellbeing mini-expo on Saturday 2 April. Check out the gorgeous floral art display crafted by Ikebana exponent Mei-Chiung Wang or watch masters of Tai Chi and Mau Rākau (traditional Māori weaponry), Tianlong Cao and Aaron Hapuku respectively, go through their paces on the big screen. Mei-Chiung is also a photographer and won gold in floral art at the Ellerslie International Garden Show in Christchurch in 2010 and Tianlong won gold at a Chinese national competition in martial arts in 2020. Aaron, who is a Māori health lecturer at Canterbury University, has performed with Moana Maniapoto’s band the Tribe, in England he took the stage with Ngāti Rānana (The London Māori Club) and is a leader for Canterbury Māori weaponry group Te Whare Tū Taua o Waitaha.

Check out the craft display which features crochet for the 21st century. No chunky blankets or doilies here! Hannah Hills from Lark and Yarn creates intricate pieces with contemporary design that celebrate the natural beauty of Aotearoa.

There’s fun to be had with Tūranga’s INFOlympic Games on the public computers on any floor. Get in training now for the INFOlympics Quiz where Info-Athletes hone their information searching skills and vie for the title, Information Champion of Tūranga. The quiz will feature 10 questions in which Info-Athletes can ask librarians for Info-Training tips that will help you answer the questions on each floor. Have you got the right (or should that be ‘write’) stuff? All correctly completed quiz forms will go in the draw for a $30 book voucher. The winner will receive a gold medal for Tūranga’s 2022 INFOlympics.

There will also be information and book displays on health and wellbeing, hobbies, handy facts for day-to-day living, meeting new people, voluntary work and having fun.

What is Ikebana? Ikebana (生け花), the art of Japanese flower arrangement, has been evolving for more than seven centuries, and has gained popularity around the world with its beautiful, elegant forms. By using various branches and plants Ikebana suggests the beauty of a natural landscape. Follow the artist Mei-Chiung Wang on Facebook to learn how to do Ikebana.

What is Mau Rākau? Mau Rākau is the use of traditional Māori weaponry including taiaha (fighting staffs). The practice declined after the arrival of muskets but has enjoyed a cultural renaissance since the 1980s.

What is Tai Chi? Tai Chi uses the mind and breath to control the movement of energy in the body and promotes mental tranquility, strength and flexibility. Tai Chi is primarily done slowly to improve your health but can also be useful for self-defence.

