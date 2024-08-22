Hong’s Pick – Chinese Fish and Backwaters: WORD Christchurch 2024

WORD Christchurch Festival 2024 is just around the corner! Have you decided which sessions you want to attend? Participation in the WORD Festival is a joyful experience, connecting with people and communicating ideas.

You can start by browsing the WORD Festival Programme booklet and exploring the colourful kaleidoscope which is full of images of books, people, and performances. After selecting your must-attend events, you might delve into relevant topics by reading books and researching online, imagine what might happen on-site, and consider any questions you’d like to ask.

Chinese Fish and Backwaters immediately caught my attention. This session brings together two writers who will discuss their recent work on sexuality, identity, and racial relationships. I am curious about how these trending topics will be presented through their thoughtful insights into our rapidly changing world.

Why did the three writers choose such intriguing titles for their work?

Grace Yee, opens a new window won the 2024 Mary and Peter Biggs Award for Poetry for her verse novel and debut book Chinese Fish. Narrated by a mother and a daughter, the seven prose poems in the collection are about the experiences of a Chinese immigrant family moving from Hong Kong to New Zealand. For the Chinese, the fish symbolises wealth; and it also represents the livelihood of some first-generation Chinese immigrants. Let’s wait for Grace to reveal her interpretation and intention during the session.



Emma Ling Sidnam's novel Backwaters is regarded as a bittersweet exploration of belonging and Chinese heritage. You may have already guessed what Emma intends to convey with the metaphor of "backwater." Let’s discover how Emma developed this idea and presented it through fiction.



The writers have different experiences and employ distinctive methods in their work; however, they all raise questions that are important to everyone: Where do you come from? Where do you want to go to create a bright future for yourself and others?

If you’ve been contemplating these questions, you should put this session in your diary.

