“I heard the Strokes before you”: Upcoming music books

I love a music book! On my radar is I Heard The Strokes Before You - Notes From the Unremembered `00s Indie Scene by Dorian Cox. Love the title, and the description of it as "a cross between The Dirt by Motley Crue and The Kenneth Williams Diaries". Ooh-er!

It's not the only Strokes book in the offing. Here's another, and some of the books on my musical to-read pile.

In the same field as Cosey Fanni Tutti's upcoming Re-Sisters: The lives and recordings of Delia Derbyshire, Margery Kempe, and Cosey Fanni Tutti is the doco Sisters with Transistors, you can view it free on Kanopy. It explores the untold stories of electronic music's female pioneers "composers who embraced machines and their liberating technologies to utterly transform how we produce and listen to music today". Check out the trailer:

