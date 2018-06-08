In a world of ‘fake news’, how do you know what’s real? Try eDS

If you’re for searching for information and want to be sure of meaningful and relevant results, try the eResources Discovery Search (eDS). From finding out if the earth is flat to information about vaccinations, eDS gives you a single entry point where you can search multiple Christchurch City Libraries eResources. Feel confident that you’re getting quality results as all sources are reliable vetted resources including peer reviewed articles. Other types of places that eDS will search includes:

Encyclopaedias

eBooks / eAudiobooks

Magazines and Journals

Newspapers

Primary sources

Educational videos

Photographs

Kete (our community repository)

Kōrerorero mai - Join the conversation.