Introducing Tūranga (New Central Library)

Christchurch's new central library has its official name - Tūranga.

The $92 million public library, which is currently being built on the corner of Cathedral Square and Gloucester Street, will be the largest in the South Island and a third larger than the city’s former earthquake-damaged central library.

The name Tūranga was gifted by Te Ngāi Tūāhuriri Rūnanga and reflects the relationship with Whitireia, the traditional name for Cathedral Square. "In oral tradition Whitireia was the name of the house of Paikea, the ancestor who travelled here on the back of a whale,” says Carolyn Robertson, Head of Libraries and Information.

Tūranga was where his house was located, so the name honours the Māori tradition while reflecting the library’s new location in the heart of the city.

Ms Robertson says Tūranga, which is on schedule to open mid-next year, will significantly change how people think about the library and interact with its services.