Discover Canterbury: Jan Kubelík cinema advertising slide

Hailed as one of the greatest violinists of all time, Jan Kubelík from Czechoslovakia, features on this cinema advertising slide for three recitals taking place at The Theatre Royal on November 1st, 4th, and 6th, 1930.

Kubelík started playing violin at age five, and was studying at the Prague Conservatory by the age of eight. After marrying his wife Countess Anna Julie Marie Széll von Bessenyö, niece of former Prime Minister of Hungary, Kálmán Széll, he had a total of eight children. Five daughters - all violinists; and three sons, including conductor, Rafael Kubelík.

This advertising slide is part of a collection of slides from the early 1930s showing upcoming movie releases, recitals, and theatre instructions which can be viewed on Canterbury Stories.

Do you have any photographs related to theatres in Canterbury? If so, we would love for you to contribute to our collection.

Discover Canterbury

Discover Canterbury is a fortnightly blog post promoting beautiful, interesting, weird, and wonderful digital content from our Canterbury Stories and Discovery Wall collections.

Read Discover Canterbury posts.

Explore local images and share your photos