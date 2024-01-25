King Lear performed by the Canterbury Repertory Theatre: Picturing Canterbury

by
King Lear performed by the Canterbury Repertory Theatre. CC BY-NC-ND 4.0. CCL-DW-81701.

Promotional photo taken at the Christchurch Art Gallery to publicise Canterbury Repertory Theatre's production of King Lear. August 2016.

Share your memories of Canterbury Repertory Theatre. Register on Canterbury Stories.

Do you have any photographs of Shakespeare performances in Canterbury? If so, feel free to contribute to our collection.

Explore local images and share your photos

Add a comment

More by simonccl

Five people standing in front of Anti Crow Hut

Dorothy and Wallingford Chan. In copyright. CCL-RaLe-006.

Dorothy and Wallingford Chan: Picturing Canterbury

Division Creek to Lovelly & Emily Falls Picturing Canterbury

Discover New Posts

Five people standing in front of Anti Crow Hut

Discover Canterbury: Can you help us identify this shop?

Dorothy and Wallingford Chan. In copyright. CCL-RaLe-006.

Dorothy and Wallingford Chan: Picturing Canterbury

Add a comment to: King Lear performed by the Canterbury Repertory Theatre: Picturing Canterbury

We welcome your respectful and on-topic comments and questions in this limited public forum. To find out more, please see Appropriate Use When Posting Content. Community-contributed content represents the views of the user, not those of Christchurch City Libraries Ngā Kete Wānanga o Ōtautahi