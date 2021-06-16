Leaning into winter cosiness

The urge to be cosy is never greater than when the weather gets gloomier and the days shorten. Hibernation season is upon us and warming, winter meals are back on the menu.

What form of cosiness you prefer is a personal choice, but for my money you can't go past:

Soup

The ultimate winter meal has got a lot of things going for it: simplicity, heartiness, and it can be made with just about any ingredients. My personal favourite soup involves saving the bones from a roast dinner (another winter fave), and all the scrappy bits of vegetables from other meals in the freezer, then chucking them in a stockpot with some herbs and letting them get delicious together for a few hours. I also make a mean leek and potato (sometimes know as vicchyssoise), and soup is often the best way of getting rid of an overabundance of pumpkin!

(Also great: casseroles and things made in the slowcooker, as well as mulled wine and hot chocolate).

Find more soup inspiration in the catalogue

Crafts

Nothing says "I'm too busy to go outside" like a cosy winter craft. Whether it's sewing, crocheting, knitting, macramé or miniature craft, there are plenty of ways to stay busy during the colder months (and you might even make something lovely that keeps you warm when you do venture out).

Not sure what to try? Check out our hobbies and upskilling reading list for a little inspiration.

Sleeping

It gets dark early and if that's not a signal for our bodies to hit the hay, I don't know what is. What have you got that's so important you need to stay up?

Catching up on sleep is probably one of the best things you can do for yourself in any season. So don't fight it... but if you need some help there are plenty of books that can advise you on the best way to reclaim your sleep. There are also titles to help with baby sleep, children's sleep, and teen's sleep.

Matariki

It may not be the height of the social season but Matariki is a great time to make a big batch of that soup we were talking about and have some friends and family over. Reflect on the year gone by, look forward to the next one, and remember those who are no longer with us. As much as staying home is great - having people over brings its own convivial cosiness.

Or try one of these fun Matariki crafts that you can do at home (or at the library).

Find out more about Matariki.

Reading

What could be better than curling up with a rug over your knees and a book in your hands? Nothing!

Certainly there's plenty of winter-themed reading to keep you going, or some cosy crime fiction if that's your preferred comfort read.

If you're not sure what to read next we have plenty of recommendations for you in either fiction or non-fiction. Or pop into a library for a chat about books and we'll recommend something from our shelves. If you're feeling too cosy at home to come in, we can also email you a personalised reading list.

Further reading

More wintery things