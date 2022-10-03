Lunch at Durga Puja: Picturing Canterbury

No cultural event can ever be completed without the sumptuous food. An aroma synonymous with the Durga Puja is that of mouth-watering traditional Bengali cuisines.

This year the Christchurch Bengali Community are holding their annual Durga Puja at Ōrauwhata: Bishopdale Library and Community Centre on Saturday 8 October from 9am onwards.

Christchurch Photo Hunt

Christchurch City Libraries is holding its annual Photo Hunt from 1 October to 31 October. The theme for this year is Our Stories: Milestones and Moments.

How to enter:

Submit your photos online;

Take your photo to your local library and we will scan it and return it to you;

Upload directly to the Discovery Wall during October.

Prizes

Be in to win:

$100 Riverside Market vouchers for the overall winner

$50 Riverside Market vouchers for the People category winner

$50 Riverside Market vouchers for the Places category winner

