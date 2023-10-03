MacGuffin – the life of things

MacGuffin is a biannual design & crafts magazine featuring fabulous stories about the life of ordinary things. Each edition uncovers the personal and sometimes curious relationships we have with the stuff that surrounds us.

MacGuffin Nº12 The Log takes a walk in the woods to explore the design and politics of timber. From the last Norwegian trunks that floated down the Glomma to the indigenous logs that help map the Amazon, and from Jamaican lacebark trees to online chatbots: meet the logs that function as totems, design tools, oracles, wormholes, comic figures, activist artworks, village idiots, prison cells, logbooks, nightmares and dreams. There's even an ode to the Log Lady from Twin Peaks.

Borrow MacGuffin from the library

We also have issue 10 - all about the Bottle.

If you're thinking you've heard the word MacGuffin before ... think the briefcase in Pulp Fiction. As the magazine mentions: "Like the MacGuffins in Hitchcock films, these things are not the main characters, but the plot devices that set the story in motion."

Jennie

