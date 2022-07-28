Meet Chloe Gong: interview

Chloe Gong is the bestselling New Zealand author of These Violent Delights, its sequel Our Violent Ends, and the upcoming Foul Lady Fortune. She talked at Tūranga on Thursday 26 May.

Before the event, Alice and Alicia from Tūranga interviewed Chloe about her life and career. Have a listen!

*fangirl squeeing*

#1 New York Times bestselling author CHLOE GONG is doing a free author talk at Tūranga this month!!!!!https://t.co/OXRa1EPMit pic.twitter.com/FnCuIvfM2o — Ngā Kete Wānanga-o-Ōtautahi (@ChristchurchLib) May 10, 2022

Read Chloe's books

Books by Chloe Gong

NEW BOOK ANNOUNCEMENT! #LastViolentCall, two new novellas in the world of #TheseViolentDelights and #FoulLadyFortune, hits shelves on 2/28/23! @thechloegong pic.twitter.com/Q8gfiYq9ex — Riveted by Simon Teen (@simonteen) July 25, 2022

More about Chloe

So Many Stories

Join Christchurch City Libraries on the first Friday of each month at 9am at PlainsFM for the show So Many Stories and discover what our libraries are all about – connecting people, inspiring discovery, and enriching communities.

This interview was broadcast in part on So Many Stories, 5 August 2022.