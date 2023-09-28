Motorcycle race at Tai Tapu: Picturing Canterbury

by
Motorcycle race at Tai Tapu. Entry by Michelle Lee in the 2020 Christchurch City Libraries Photo Hunt. CC BY-NC-SA 4.0. CCL-DW-124181.

A group of spectators watching a motorcycle racing at Tai Tapu Speedway. 1950s.

Share your memories of the Tai Tapu Speedway. Register on Canterbury Stories.

Do you have any photographs of the Tai Tapu Speedway? If so, feel free to contribute to our collection.

