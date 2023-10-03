Tote-ally awesome: NZ Bookshop Day Saturday 7 October 2023

Saturday 7 October is NZ Bookshop Day. This annual event has been going since 2015, and is a chance to celebrate your local booksellers. What's happening in 2023? Some local bookshops will have the Booksellers Aotearoa NZ limited-edition tote bag with amazing artwork from Xoë Hall for sale and the slogan "Books are my bag". Ōtautahi people will recognise the name as the artist who painted Kūini of the worlds on the bunker outside the Art Gallery. Xoë has great booky credentials as the artist who did the covers of Tayi Tibble's books. YES PLEASE AND THANK YOU I WANT ONE. (have a peek at it).

Telling Tales will have a fun in-store scavenger hunt, find a new favourite read with a lucky dip $10 book* and any purchase made on Bookshop Day puts you into the draw to win a bundle of books. Scorpio Books will also have lucky dip books for only $15 (while stocks last).

Head along to your local bookshop, have a look, and maybe go home with a book or five.

To celebrate NZ Bookshop Day, I've compiled some images of local bookshops in Canterbury Stories

Your browser does not support inline iframes. <a href="https://canterburystories.nz/node/74117/embed?display=carousel" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline" data-analytics='[{"event":"bc.outboundLinkClick","payload":{"gtmCategory":"v2-page-interactions","gtmAction":"v2-outbound-link-click","gtmLabel":"https:\/\/canterburystories.nz\/node\/74117\/embed?display=carousel","gtmValue":1,"gtmContentType":"","gtmContainerName":"","gtmContentCreator":"","gtmCreatorType":"","gtmCardTitle":""}}]'>Visit the site.</a>

Back in the inaugural NZ Bookshop Day in 2015, I wrote about my favourite haunts:

In the olden days

East's Bookshop - perfectly centrally located for a browse, saw Jasper Fforde talk there.

Smith's Bookshop on Manchester Street - a cornucopia of books, you could lose yourself for hours in its rambling bookwilderness.

Scorpio - like a platter of temptation. (bought a book about typography called Just my Type)

Book city - by the IRD. I used to go there a lot with my Dad on work lunchtime rambles. The books are still in there if you peer in. (bought a book about Bronzino)

That shop by South City that had loads of Taschen books. (Pierre et Gilles)

The Children's Bookshop - when I was a new Mum, me and my wee girl were always hanging out on Victoria Street. (Mouk)

2015

Scorpio Books, still. The bijoux one in the Re: START, with an occasional foray to Riccarton for the big brother shop. (Bought books by Morrissey, Nick Cave, Jarvis Cocker etc)

Best books - a pop up book store, a fab part of the new Christchurch.

The new Smith's Bookshop at the Tannery in Woolston. (bought High noon for coaches)

Edgeware Paperback Centre. Shelves everywhere, heaving with books. (Bought Gwenda Turner ABC and a Raymond Briggs book)

University Bookshop - oh boy, not just for students. (bought a little book about bookshops)

Comics Compulsion in Papanui - a regular visit now is part of our lives. Comics rule! (Bob the Burger and My Little Pony comics)

Some fave places to go in 2023

Still a Scorpio girl (last purchase was Suetonius's Twelve Caesars)

Kings Books and Stamps on Warrington Street

Reverie Booksellers in Edgeware - fka The Edgeware Paperback Centre

Kia ora Christchurch bookshops - and the wonderful people who work there. Love your mahi!

Librarians love bookshops