Our Publishing House is a very very fine house

Checking out what's hot off the press from publishing houses is neat way of finding pukapuka. Here are some of my favourite publishers, what we have from them in the library collection (in chronological order of publication), and some of their recent or upcoming new books.

Drawn & Quarterly

Over the past thirty years, Drawn & Quarterly has grown from a single-issue magazine to an internationally renowned publisher of the world’s best cartoonists.

Browse books by Drawn & Quarterly in our collection.

Fantagraphics

For over 40 years, Fantagraphics has published the very best comics and graphic novels that the medium has to offer. Our mission is to celebrate great cartooning in all of its incarnations, from the form’s early luminaries to contemporary artists currently forging the future of visual storytelling.

Browse books by Fantagraphics in our collection

Faber & Faber

Faber is one of the world’s great independent publishing houses. Since we were founded in 1929, poetry has been at the heart of our publishing, with T. S. Eliot as our first Poetry Editor.

Browse books by Faber in our collection.

Te Herenga Waka University Press

Te Herenga Waka University Press is Aotearoa New Zealand's leading publisher of new fiction and poetry, and scholarly non-fiction. Established in the early 1970s as Victoria University Press of Wellington, Te Herenga Waka University Press has grown from a staff of one to a staff of seven, under the leadership since 1985 of publisher Fergus Barrowman. We have published about eight hundred books in total, and on average we publish thirty-two new books every year. We have a special mission to discover new writers.

Browse books by Te Herenga Waka University Press in our collection

Thames & Hudson

Thames & Hudson was founded in 1949 by Walter and Eva Neurath. Their passion and mission was to create a ‘museum without walls’ and to make accessible to a large reading public the world of art and the research of top scholars ... Thames & Hudson is one of the world’s leading publishers of illustrated books with over 2,000 titles in print.

Browse books by Thames & Hudson in our collection.

TASCHEN

Since we started our work as cultural archeologists in 1980, TASCHEN has become synonymous with accessible, eclectic publishing. From our affordable Basic Art series to highly collectable limited editions, we are committed to making the best books on the planet at any prize and any size.

Browse books by Taschen in our collection.

Rizzoli

Rizzoli New York joined such prestigious American institutions as Tiffany’s, Saks, and Cartier when it first opened the Rizzoli Bookstore on Fifth Avenue in 1964. In the following years, its landmark building in New York became the center for the company’s national expansion, adding new bookstores throughout the country and, a decade later, establishing an eminent publishing house renowned today for high-quality, illustrated books

Browse books by Rizzoli in our collection.

If you have a favourite publisher, all you need to do is go to "Advanced Search" and fill out the form with the name of the publisher: