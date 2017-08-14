Phantom Billstickers National Poetry Day – Christchurch competitions and events

Phantom Billstickers National Poetry Day is on Friday 25 August.

You can see all national and international events and competitions on the Poetry Day website. Here's what's happening in Ōtautahi. See all the information in the full listing of local events.

The Great Wall of Poetry

UBS Canterbury is celebrating the readers and writers of poetry by building a Great Wall of Poetry. You've got until 20 August to enter.

Find out more on the Facebook event.

Take Two: Poetica: The Christchurch Urban Poetry Project

Kia ora, koutou. National Poetry Day is just around the corner and Team Poetica is super-excited about the awesome... Posted by Poetica: The Christchurch Urban Poetry Project on Saturday, August 12, 2017

Young Poets Open Mic – ages 6 to 12

Young Poets Open Mic – ages 13 to 25

Thursday 24 August 4.3o to 7.30pm

XCHC Café and Exhibition Space, 376 Wilsons Road.

Find out more on the Facebook event.

Sight and Sound at UBS

Friday 25 August, 12:00-1:00pm

University Bookshop, University Drive, Ilam

Friday 25 August, 12:00-1:00pm

University Bookshop, University Drive, Ilam

Come and see the University Bookshop's poetry wall and hear James Norcliffe and Jeffrey Paparoa Holman. The winner of The Great Wall of Poetry competition will be announced and guests will be invited to read the work submitted by the members of the public.

Poetry Live, Christchurch!

Friday 25 August, 5.30pm-7.30pm

Exchange Café (XCHC), 376 Wilsons Road, Waltham

Friday 25 August, 5.30pm-7.30pm

Exchange Café (XCHC), 376 Wilsons Road, Waltham

Be part of Poetry Live, Christchurch! at XCHC on Phantom Billstickers National Poetry Day. Covert poets, come out of the closet in a friendly place. Join established poets, reading at the Open Mic. Free; koha appreciated. All ages welcome.

Politics and Poetry: Sailing in a New Direction

(Title from the opening of Curnow's 'Landfall in Unknown Seas')

Friday 25 August, 7:30 to 10 p.m.

Space Academy, 371 St Asaph Street

Friday 25 August, 7:30 to 10 p.m.

Space Academy, 371 St Asaph Street

Join us in this exploration of politics within poetry - and the poetry within the politics? Ben Brown, Danielle O'Halloran, Ray Shipley, Doc Drumheller, Andy Coyle and 20/20 Collection poet James Norcliffe will be reading work that engages with the big issues. Free entry, all welcome.

Free Public Workshop – Warm-down event

10.30-12.30, Saturday, 26 August 2017

The Writers' Block, Hagley College, Hagley Avenue

Free public Saturday workshop with renowned Lyttelton poet, Ben Brown. All welcome. Please register by Monday 21 August.

For further information and to register please contact Director, Morrin Rout, Hagley Writers' Institute |Phone: 03 3299789 |Mob: 0210464189 |Email: writers@hagley.school.nz

See also:

Poetry Phone - Warm-up/NPD

In this great warm up for National Poetry Day you can txt or call Poetry Phone live poetry readings 022 300 8164 or 021 474 555. Poetry lines are open from Wednesday 23rd to Friday 25th August, round the clock. You can also make poetry requests for friends & lovers, and we will give them a call. Send requests to drusdrus@gmail.com or 022 300 8164, be sure to include a bit of info about the recipient so we get the right poem for them.

Entry Details: R18, usual txt and call charges apply.

Date/Times: 23-25 August, phones open round the clock.

we back for 2017 Posted by Poetry Phone on Wednesday, June 28, 2017

Poetry in a Box - Many Places at Once

Christchurch - Lyttelton Coffee Co/ Henry Traders / Lyttelton Market.

Poet David Merritt will be touring 25-30 poems in a box around a cafe, library or market or seat bench and invite members of the public to read them. Free and open to all ages.

Date/Time: Varies slightly from one venue to another but mostly 8am - 3pm, Friday 25th, Saturday 26th and Sunday 27th August

Find out more in the Facebook event.

Given Words

NZ poets are invited to participate in the Given Words poetry competition.

Follow GivenWords on Twitter

Find out more in the Facebook event.



National Online Poetry Competition

Tararua District Library is celebrating Phantom Billstickers National Poetry Day with our Online Poetry Competition for the whole country. Have your poem published online and be in to win a prize and the glory. Competition open 10th July to 20th August 2017. Winner announced 25 August. Up to 2 poems per entrant will be published on the Tararua District Library Blog. Find out more.

Feel A Little Poetic?

Join poet Jenny Palmer and illustrator Evie Kemp, creators of the bestselling Feel A Little book, to make your very own blackout poem! Children of any age can print, create and share a Shy or Happy feelings poem at www.feelalittle.com. Free event open to children of all ages. To enter, find printable forms at www.feelalittle.com and submit completed with contact details via email poem@alittleink.co.nz or social media www.facebook.com/feelalittle and @feelalittlenz by Poetry Day Eve 24 August 5pm

Do you Feel A Little Poetic with our National Poetry Day Blackout Poem Competition at www.feelalittle.com ? If you need some poetry prompts to, well, prompt you, we'll be sharing them all month! Posted by Feel A Little on Thursday, August 10, 2017

VOLUME Poetry Spam (Junk Poetry Competition)

Choose a piece of spam or junk mail, an advertisement or other unsolicited words (either printed or received by e-mail). Write a poem using only the vocabulary of the piece of junk you have chosen.

Entry details: Free to enter. Open now to all New Zealand residents.

Submission Dates: Entries must be received by 18 August. Send to books@volume.nz or to VOLUME, PO Box 364, Nelson 7040. The winner will be announced on National Poetry Day (25 August) and in our newsletter

Download instructions at http://tinyurl.com/poetryspam

Visit Phantom Billstickers National Poetry Day website for information about events.

Our poetry page has more poetry-related links.

Poetica's Inaugural Project: The Instant Poetry and Infinity Wall. The project culminated with one poem be painted "permanently" on the wall; after a public vote via our Facebook page, Kirsty Dunn's "Beauty in the Broken" was chosen to represent the project.

