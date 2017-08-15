Podcast – Ethical supply chains

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.
Ethical supply chains is an important issue in today's consumption-driven world (and related to the last episode Human Trafficking). To debate the issue, Sally is joined in the studio by Jeff Ward (Liminal Apparel) and Natalie Baird (Christchurch Trade Aid and University of Canterbury) with David Capperauld (Child Labor Free) on the phone. Talking points include -
- consumer responsibility
- corporate responsibility
- consumer habits in today's society (people want things cheap and fast)
- fair trade
- Fairtrade Fortnight (4-17 Aug)
- mechanisms for 'verifying' or auditing ethical supply chains
- benefits to producers and their communities, to businesses, and to consumers, of buying from ethical companies
More about Speak up - Kōrerotia
- Speak up - Kōrerotia on Facebook
- Contact the host of the show via speakupkorerotia@gmail.com.