Podcast – Ethical supply chains

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.

Ethical supply chains is an important issue in today's consumption-driven world (and related to the last episode Human Trafficking). To debate the issue, Sally is joined in the studio by Jeff Ward (Liminal Apparel​) and Natalie Baird (Christchurch Trade Aid and University of Canterbury​) with David Capperauld (Child Labor Free) on the phone. Talking points include -

consumer responsibility

corporate responsibility

consumer habits in today's society (people want things cheap and fast)

fair trade

Fairtrade Fortnight (4-17 Aug)

mechanisms for 'verifying' or auditing ethical supply chains

benefits to producers and their communities, to businesses, and to consumers, of buying from ethical companies

Transcript - Ethical supply chains

Find out more in our collection

More about Speak up - Kōrerotia

The show is also available on the following platforms:

Kōrerorero mai - Join the conversation