Podcast – New Zealand’s Universal Periodic Review (UPR) 2024

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.

Every four/five years, each UN Member State undergoes a review of its human rights record, known as the Universal Periodic Review (UPR). In 2024, it was the turn of Aotearoa New Zealand to report on its progress and receive recommendations. On this show, recorded in collaboration with Plains FM's ACTivate, Lisa Woods (Movement Building and Advocacy Director at Amnesty International New Zealand) discusses some of the issues raised in the UPR.

This show first aired on Canterbury's Plains FM 96.9, and was made with the assistance on NZ On Air.

