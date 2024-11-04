Podcast – Kotahitanga

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from New Zealand specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.

Current political choices are bringing very real challenges to advances over the last few decades in Māori rights, with the National/New Zealand First/ACT coalition repealing or reviewing a significant amount of policy pertaining to Māori. Two significant events in the last few weeks have made these issues even more prominent: the death of the seventh Māori monarch, King Tūheitia Pōtatau Te Wherowhero VII, celebrated by orators at his tangi for his lifetime of advocacy for Kotahitanga (unity); and the progression of the contentious Treaty Principles Bill, which many observers argue risks furthering division within society. Guests Kassie Hartendorp (ActionStation Aotearoa) and Dominic O'Sullivan (Charles Sturt University) discuss the meaning of Kotahitanga in this tense political context.

Show first aired on Canterbury's Plains FM, made with the assistance of NZ On Air.

Transcript - Kotahitanga

