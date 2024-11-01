QUIZ: Parihaka – The Canterbury Connection

by

Quiz: Parihaka - The Canterbury Connection

Explore facts relating to the invasion of Parihaka which is commemorated on 5 November every year, and the connections between this event and Canterbury people and places.
A composer from Ōtautahi Christchurch created an orchestral piece entitled “Remember Parihaka”. Who is the composer?
6. Which politician from Canterbury was Premier of Aotearoa New Zealand at the time of Parihaka?
Two Māori prophets from Parihaka were brought south to Ōtautahi Christchurch in 1882 and taken around different South Island locations. One was Tohu Kākahi. Who was the other prophet?
A well-known Cantabrian more usually remembered for his work on the Summit Road was a member of the Armed Constabulary at Parihaka. Who was it?
A deed of reconciliation between the Crown and the Parihaka community was signed in which year?
What colour feather was worn by those who followed the line of passive resistance?
Prisoners from Parihaka were brought south and confined in a quarantine station in Lyttelton Harbour / Whakaraupō. Where was it located?
A memorial to those from Parihaka who died in Canterbury was unveiled in 2000. Where is it?
8. A portrait of Te Whiti-o-Rongomai (Te Whiti) was created in 1962 by a Christchurch born artist. It was used for the cover illustration of book Parihaka: the art of passive resistance, but who was the artist?
1. The Māori people of Parihaka in Taranaki practiced a policy of non-violent resistance to protest the forceful occupation of confiscated land. In what year on 5 November did government troops enter the village of Parihaka?
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This information will be submitted via email. .

Find more

Add a comment

More by cclstaff

The Joy of Poetry

Bold Types: Indie Bookshops of Aotearoa New Zealand

Podcast – Geneva Conventions at 75

Discover New Posts

Without a rival: Why I love Jilly Cooper!

Small but perfectly formed: The world of miniatures

Discover Canterbury: For the Love of Music!

Add a comment to: QUIZ: Parihaka – The Canterbury Connection

We welcome your respectful and on-topic comments and questions in this limited public forum. To find out more, please see Appropriate Use When Posting Content. Community-contributed content represents the views of the user, not those of Christchurch City Libraries Ngā Kete Wānanga o Ōtautahi