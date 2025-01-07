Podcast – Community-based food initiatives

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts episodes for specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.
Guests Gemma Bridge (Erskine Fellow at the University of Canterbury), Luisa Zuppardi-Smith (Nelson Kai Rescue) and Christina McKerchar (University of Otago) talk about food projects spanning the spectrum from kai rescue to food resilience to the ultimate goal of food sovereignty.
Transcript - Community-based food initiatives
Find out more with our resources
- Find titles about community gardens
- Find titles about food security
- Find titles about mahinga kai
- Find articles about the food justice movement (access with your library card & password / PIN)
More about Speak up - Kōrerotia
- Speak up - Kōrerotia on Facebook
- Contact the host of the show via speakupkorerotia@gmail.com.
