Podcast – Community-based food initiatives

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts episodes for specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.

Guests Gemma Bridge (Erskine Fellow at the University of Canterbury), Luisa Zuppardi-Smith (Nelson Kai Rescue) and Christina McKerchar (University of Otago) talk about food projects spanning the spectrum from kai rescue to food resilience to the ultimate goal of food sovereignty.

