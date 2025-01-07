Podcast – Community-based food initiatives

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts episodes for specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.

Guests Gemma Bridge (Erskine Fellow at the University of Canterbury), Luisa Zuppardi-Smith (Nelson Kai Rescue) and Christina McKerchar (University of Otago) talk about food projects spanning the spectrum from kai rescue to food resilience to the ultimate goal of food sovereignty.     

 

Transcript - Community-based food initiatives

Catalogue record for RavenousCatalogue record for Fair foodCatalogue record for The food activist handbookCatalogue record for FoodtopiaCatalogue record for Food Choice and SustainabilityCatalogue record for Ko Mahinga O Tōku Māra Kai: Establishing Māra Kai : a Resource Kit for the Establishment and Management of Māra Kai Aligned to Marae and CommunitiesCatalogue record for Food, Freedom, CommunityCatalogue record for Poverty and foodCatalogue record for The Community Food Forest HandbookCatalogue record for Start a community food garden Catalogue record for Let's plant & grow togetherCatalogue record for Community tableCover of A field guide to the native edible plants of New Zealand

