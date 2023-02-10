Podcast – Visiting An Nur mosque

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.
In November 2022, the LinC (Leadership in Communities) programme organised a visit to Christchurch's Masjid An Nur (An Nur Mosque).
In this special show, we talk about the experience with organising team members Erica and Abdi, and participants Christa, Remy (Linwood Library), Marie, Noella and Bailey. We interviewed them before the visit about their expectations and hopes, and again after the visit to record their reflections, learnings and key moments.
Transcript - Visiting An Nur Mosque
- Upcoming exhibition: Raising Sakinah | Finding Peace Exhibition Saturday 25 March – Sunday 21 May, honours the Shuhada, those taken from us on March 15, 2019.
- 15 March 2020 – the anniversary of the Christchurch Mosque shootings
