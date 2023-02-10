Podcast – Visiting An Nur mosque

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.

In November 2022, the LinC (Leadership in Communities) programme organised a visit to Christchurch's Masjid An Nur (An Nur Mosque).
In this special show, we talk about the experience with organising team members Erica and Abdi, and participants Christa, Remy (Linwood Library), Marie, Noella and Bailey. We interviewed them before the visit about their expectations and hopes, and again after the visit to record their reflections, learnings and key moments.

Transcript - Visiting An Nur Mosque

Catalogue record for Husna's story
Catalogue record for Aya and the Butterfly
Catalogue record for Ko Tō Tātou Kāinga Tēnei Royal Commission of Inquiry Into the Terrorist Attack on Christchurch Masjidain on 15 March 2019
Catalogue record for Fear of a Muslim planet
Catalogue record for Our darkest day
Catalogue record for Submissions of the Islamic Women's Council of New Zealand (IWCNZ) to the Royal Commission of Inquiry Into the Attack on Christchurch Mosques on 15 March 2019

Masjid Al-Nur at 101 Deans Avenue, In copyright, CCL-RWHR-Masjid-Al-Nur
