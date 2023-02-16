Poppin’ at the Plaza – Thursday 16 February to Sunday 12 March 2023

Get Poppin' at the Plaza! ChristchurchNZ is putting on a programme of cool events at the Library Plaza - the spot outside Tūranga that leads into Cathedral Square. There will be inspiring and engaging FREE stuff for tamariki and rangatahi to enjoy, from planting and weaving to e-sports competitions and movies - suitable for families and anyone under 18.

For more information, see the events online and there will be a noticeboard in Library Plaza for details of today’s activity.

Wednesday 15 February – All Day
Board games and tropical book nook!

Thursday 16 February from 5.30pm
Outdoor movie - Princess Bride – free popcorn!

Friday 17 February from 4.30pm
DJ Workshop and free pizza run by Daniel Mataki , opens a new window

Saturday 18 February  from 2pm
Street Art Tour (First in first served - max 16) run by Watch This Space, opens a new window

Sunday 19 February from 10am:
Weaving workshop (First in first served – max 8) run by The Green Lab, opens a new window and Rekindle, opens a new window

 

