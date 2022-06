Quiz: Protest and Resistance This month we look at protest and resistance in Aotearoa New Zealand.

The Taranaki settlement of Parihaka was a self-sufficient peaceful community made up of Māori who had become dispossessed during the land conflicts. Who led this community? Te Whiti o Rongomai and Tohu Kākahi Tahupotiki Te Rauparaha Meri Te Tai Mangakāhia

Aotearoa New Zealand has been involved with many overseas wars. While many Kiwis readily joined the war efforts, others did not believe in fighting. Which of these famous New Zealanders was imprisoned as a Conscientious Objector during WWI? Archibald Baxter Charles Upham Willie Apiata John Minto

The 1981 Springbok Rugby Tour caused considerable debate and protest around Aotearoa New Zealand. The political activist John Minto was the key organiser of which anti-tour group? HART (Halt all racist tours) CARE (Citizens Association for Racial Equality) SPIR (Society for the protection of individual rights) NAAC (National Anti-Apartheid Council)

The School Strike 4 Climate group, who held protests in Ōtautahi Christchurch in 2019 and 2021 was inspired by which environmental activist? Greta Thunberg Sir David Attenborough Al Gore Chloe Swarbrick

The largest industrial dispute in Aotearoa New Zealand history involved waterfront workers protesting against financial hardships and poor working conditions. In what year was the New Zealand Waterfront Dispute? 1920 1930 1951 1891

Racism against the Pasifika community in Aotearoa New Zealand was epitomised in the Dawn Raids which began in the 1970s with the Police rounding up Pacific Islander overstayers. What political group formed to address this racism? The McGillicuddy Serious Party (McGSP) The Pacific Party The Polynesian Panthers Mauri Pacific

Dame Whina Cooper led a Māori land protest march or hikoi from Te Hāpua in Northland to Parliament in Wellington in 1975. How many signatories were there on the petition she presented to Parliament? 10,000 25,000 50,000 60,000

Following years of campaigning by the suffrage movement, Aotearoa New Zealand became the first self–governing country in the world to give women the vote. What year did this happen? 1890 1893 1896 1900

For how many days did the Ōrākei Māori Action Committee, led by Joe Hawke, occupy Bastion Point/ Takaparawhā? 3 weeks 100 days 1 year 506 days

From the 1950s Aotearoa New Zealand has been involved in campaigning for nuclear disarmament. When was the New Zealand Nuclear Free Zone, Disarmament, and Arms Control Act passed into law? 1977 1987 1985 1999

