Quiz: Chinese in Aotearoa New Zealand This month’s quiz highlights the history of Chinese people in Aotearoa New Zealand.

At what dewey number would you find books on Chinese cooking? A: 635 B: 640.5 C: 641.46 D: 641.5951 One of the first Chinese restaurants in Ōtautahi Christchurch was the Chung Wah. When it first opened what street was it on? A: Worcester Street B: Cambridge Terrace C: Colombo Street D: Armagh Street Which of these Kiwi comedians is of Chinese descent? A: Rhys Darby B: Rose Matafeo C: Raybon Kan D: Billy T James The 2024 Lunar New Year fell on 10th February this year. The lunar calendar has a 12 year cycle with different animals associated with each year. 2024 is the year of the what? A: Monkey B: Rooster C: Dragon D: Tiger “Starch work done by experts”, by Joanna Boileau, is a book documenting the history of what type of occupation? A: Fishing B: Market gardening C: Green grocers D: Laundries Choie Sew Hoy, a businessman from Guangdong Province, arrived in New Zealand in 1869. His daughter, Jenny Sew Hoy Agnew, has written his biography. What is it called? A: Merchant, Miner, Mandarin B: Golden enterprise: New Zealand Chinese merchants, 1860s – 1970s C: Being Chinese D: My father from Canton Which Chinese game is played with tiles? A: Go B: Mahjong C: Table tennis D: Chinese checkers A Poll tax of £10 was imposed on Chinese migrants in 1881 after the Chinese Immigrants Act was passed. The tax was raised to £100 in 1896. What year was the tax repealed? A: 1900 B: 1925 C: 1960 D: 1944 New Zealand Chinese language week was designed to increase Chinese language learning in New Zealand and to bring Chinese culture and language to New Zealanders in a fun and practical way. What year did it begin? A: 2005 B: 2008 C: 2014 D: 2018 The first Chinese came to Aotearoa New Zealand in the 1860s to mine for gold. Which province did they go to? A: Ōtākou Otago B: Te Tara-o-te-Ika a Māui Coromandel Peninsula C: Te Tai Poutini West Coast D: Waitaha Canterbury Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.