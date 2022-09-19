Rāhoroi – Saturday: Te Wiki o te Reo Māori 2022

Kia ora mai anō ngā kaimahi o Ngā Kete Wānanga o Ōtautahi,

1840, marking the signing of Te Tiriti o Waitangi:

On the 6th February 1840, more than 500 rangatira (chiefs) all around Aotearoa signed New Zealand’s founding document as a partnership between Māori and The Crown on the grounds of Waitangi. The Treaty is made of three different articles in which both Te Tiriti and The Treaty hold the same but very similar values and mana behind the kupu. It was supposed to create unity between both parties, however misinterpretations of the two languages caused conflict and to this day, we still continue to learn and create new opportunities for growth to come through.

1842, first publication of Ko Te Karere o Te Niu Tireni:

The Māori Messenger was the first ever publication of a Te Reo Māori Newspaper. Although its publication ran short, this marks such a key milestone in which I will highlight at a later time in the emails.

1854, New Zealand Parliament:

This marks the start of Parliament for us here in Aotearoa, the rights to vote here were based on individual possession of property which ultimately meant Māori weren’t able to vote.

1858, Kīngi Pōtatau Te Wherowhero:

Here marks the first Māori King who with hopes from Māori that he would unite us as tāngata Māori and protect what was important to them, their land.

1858, Māori Census:

From September 1857-1858, the Census found that Māori held a 48.5% mark in the population of Aotearoa, in which Māori were now the minority.

1862-1865, Native Land Act and the Native Land Courts:

The purpose of this act was to change communal ownership of the land to individual land. In terms of how Māori relate to this, Māori live as a pā (village) where the land was shared and never one’s own possession, and in order for Māori to hold on to their land they needed to buy the land with the money individually, but it was hard for Māori to make money let alone that much. This erected the Native Land Courts.

1867, Native Schools Act:

For Māori, this was the loss of the language meaning that tamariki weren’t able to speak or use Te Reo Māori at school, an English name would be needed for them also. This alternatively was to ensure proper education was given to Māori, to learn the ways of the Pākeha in order to further possible career opportunities or to provide a baseline to becoming a good wife.

1868, first Māori Members in Parliament:

Fredrick Nene Russell, Mete Kingi Te Rangi Paetahi, John Patterson and Tāreha Te Moananui took their seats as the first MPs in Parliament to represent Māori.

1868, first publication of Te Paipera Tapu

This marks the date of the first publication of the full Te Reo Māori Bible. This to me marks the key moment in which Māori adopted into some other form of religious belief other than Ngā Atua, others may have a different view but this is mine.

1907, the Tohunga Supression Act:

This act was enforced to stop all traditional Māori healing and medicinal practices that had a spiritual connection to a higher being or element above.

This is the start of us unpacking our kete of knowledge before we dive in from the present into the world of the unknown, the future. But that will have to wait until tomorrow, so with that I leave you with our last extra goodies we have be celebrating Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori with!

Kupu Hou For The Day: Mahi – work/job, to work, do

In context this kupu can be used when saying something like: “Ok, I’m off to work now.” “Ok, I’m off to mahi now.” It is a bit universal in this context so have a go and try replacing this kupu today!

Whakataukī: “He kai kei aku ringa. There is food at the end of my hands.”



This whakataukī highlights and acknowledges empowerment, resilience and hope. It defines the whole purpose of why we brought forward today such key moments in time that make for a huge effect and benefit in today’s forever growing and continuous change we go through. What kai (food) is at the end of your hands that you can share with others, the world might be abit huge to share with yet so start small to create rippling effect we hope for.

Waiata

This waiata, ooh he hokinga mahara ki ōku kuia me ōku koroua I waiatatia I te ao, I te pō. This waiata takes me back to my nannies and koro’s singing all day and all through the night. It is an oldie, anei ko Te Hokinga Mai. Have a listen and watch two generations come together in unity to sing a song that returns the wairua of our tīpuna, our culture and our Māori Art.

From us to you all, we hope that the weekend is filled with new opportunities, adventures to be discovered and most importantly, that we are taking time out for ourselves even if that’s treating yourself to a temptation at McDonalds, a walk around the neighbourhood or a sunset chasing drive. Whatever it is you do to make time go by on the weekend, we hope you all a safe and enjoyable one.

Ngā mihi

Justice

Kaitakawaenga Māori

Māori Services