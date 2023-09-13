Rāapa: Te Wiki o te Reo Māori with Justice

Maranga mai ngā hau e whā, maranga mai rā, nau mai hoki mai rā anō ki te īmēra tuatoru mō tēnei wiki. Inanahi, i whakanui mātou ko ngā kura i raro i te korowai a Tāne Rore rāua ko Hine Rēhia. Anō nei he pīki mihi ki a koutou kia mau, kia ū i te kaupapa ‘kia kaha i te reo Māori’. Rise up the four winds of the world, rise up all and welcome back again to the third email for this week. Yesterday we celebrated our schools under the cloak of our kapa haka gods Tāne Rore and Hine Rēhia. Another huge shout out to you all you are grasping and upholding the Kaupapa ‘kia kaha I te reo Māori’.

Today we journey on the idea around how one story can be shared with similarities of origin however represented differently within each iwi or hapū.

Tangaroa – God of the sea

Ko Tangaroa he tamaiti o Ranginui rāua ko Papatūānuku. Ā muri i te wehenga o ōna matua, ka haere a Tangaroa ki te moana. Ko ia te atua o te moana, ko tōna mahi kia āwhinatia te oranga o ngā mea kei rō i te moana. Ko tēnei kōrero tino rongonui mai ki ngā tangata o Aotearoa.

Engari, e ai kī te iwi o Kai Tahu, ko Tangaroa te hoa rangatira tuatahi o Papatūānuku. I moe rāua, ā ka puta ngā tamariki kei rō i te moana. Ā muri i tērā, i wehe a Tangaroa ki te whakatō te whenua o tētahi tamiti. Pūremutia a Ranginui rāua ko Papatūānuku, ara ka puta te pūrākau o Rangi rāua ko Papa. He pakanga kei te haere kei rō i a Tangaroa rāua ko Ranginui. Whai atu I te pakanga, e ai kī te kōrero, ka hoki mai a Tangaroa mō te wā e rua kia piri pāua anō ki tōna whaiapo ara ko Papatūānuku.

E ai kī ētahi atu, ko te wehenga a Tangaroa ki te whakatō te kākano, koia he tohu mō te tai timu. Ka hoki mai a Tangaroa a tōna wā kia korowaitia tōna korowai aroha ki a Papatūānuku. Koia he tohu mō te tai pari.

Tangaroa was a child of Ranginui and Papatūānuku. After the separation of his parents, Tangaroa took off to the ocean. He is the God of the Sea, his job to is to support the well-being of all that live in the ocean. This story is most commonly known to the people in Aotearoa, New Zealand.

But those in Ngāi Tahu say that Tangaroa was the first partner of Papatūānuku. The two laid together, in turn out came their children that lived inside the ocean. Tangaroa then left to plant the placenta of their latest child. During this time, Ranginui and Papatūānuku cohabited together, thus comes the story of Ranginui and Papatūānuku. A war broke out between Tangaroa and Ranginui as they fought over their one true love, Papatūānuku. After the war finished, it is said that Tangaroa comes back twice a day to cling on to his love once more.

Others talk about the action of Tangaroa taking the placenta away as a sign of the low tides. Tangaroa later returns and in doing so, he cloaks Papatūānuku with his cloak of love, this was seen as a sign of the high tides.

Tangaroa Whakamautai - Commander of the Sea school holiday events

Back by popular demand, in support of the exhibition of Te Rā - the Māori Sail at Te Puna o Waiwhetū | Christchurch City Art Gallery, Māori Library Services are offering you the opportunity to join us again to learn about and make small waka hourua, a mahere arorangi and a maramataka - Māori double haul voyaging vessels, planisphere and the Māori phase of the environmental moon calendar.

Ages: Suitable for children 7 years and older. Children 5 and 6 years can attend but MUST be accompanied by a supervising adult.

Whanaungatanga

There are so many stories and people I’ve learnt this uara from so it is definitely hard to narrow down what the best story is to tell, so let’s carry on this wave and journey the waters of whanaungatanga together.

I think back to when I was growing up, my uncle would take me and my cousins to the beach fishing or if we were lucky out on the boat when they would go diving for the odd kina, pāua and koura if we were lucky. The first lesson we all learnt was the importance of paying respects and asking for safety as we enter the waters to go and indulge in the abundance of the kaimoana in the ocean, so we always had karakia (prayer) before this. We went fishing and nothing but pure excitement and joy rang out as I felt a bite at the end of my line. Don’t ask what type of fish it was, I just know it was one to take back home to show everyone. My dreams shattered as my uncle told me to throw it back, he assured me by saying, ‘don’t worry bubba! Your first catch you always give it back to Tangaroa to show your aroha and whanaungatanga to him as he knows you will help look after the fish by taking only what you need so that they continue to grow plentiful.’ In a weird way, after that day I felt so much closer to my uncle and cousins as we continued to talk about our lives and how we can understand whanaungatanga in various ways of our own lives.

Tangaroa shares similarities in the kōrero of who he was but what binds us together with his kōrero is the sharing of differences we know of these stories and how they may impact the surroundings in the environment. These two simple actions embedded the tikanga of whanaungatanga within me on how relationships and partnerships are created through shared experiences, and now I continue to begin to create those hononga by sharing this kōrero with you.

Maramataka

Māuri – today’s energy levels are high however today is a day to rest and start to conserve the energy as within us so we can see the rest of the week out. Today is one of those days you might want to plan how the week ahead is going to unfold for you, maybe it is planning small goals throughout the day for you to complete to feel like you are on a solid track if you’re feeling not so productive. Be kind to yourself today.

Te waiata, tukuna ki te ao

Ko tēnei waiata, he waiata tino rongonui ki a tātou katoa ki Aotearoa ara ko Tūtira mai ngā iwi. Nā Wī Huata i tito tēnei waiata, he waiata mō te Kotahitanga o ngā tangata huri noa i te ao.

This waiata famous to us all here in Aotearoa, New Zealand and that is Tūtira mai ngā iwi. Wī Huata wrote this song to talk about people all around coming together as one. This waiata has a total of 6 actions ending with a washing machine type of twist of the body, mēnā whakarongo mai ki tēnei waiata, waiata mai, whai mai ki ngā ā-ringa, ā kaua e wareware kia menemene mai ki te ao nei.

Kupu o te rā

Following along with our kōrero on whanaungatanga and the importance of our relationships through shared experiences, one of the ways we can check in on our whānau is with our kupu 'mauri'. Mauri translates into many variations however in this context, mauri translates into the feeling or emotion within, essentially we are talking about your inner spirits. For example this kupu can be used when checking up on our friends and whānau by asking, “How is the mauri today? How is the energy today?” This simple kupu speaks volumes when using it in this context. We can also use this kupu in a similar sense to how we use the saying, ‘give the mic back’ in an example where we are saying, “now let me pass the mauri back to ..(person)…”

Kei te tumanako au, kia pai tō tātou nei ra i tēnei rangi, kaua e wareware tātou kia kaha i te reo Māori.

