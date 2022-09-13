Rātu – Tuesday: Te Wiki o te Reo Māori 2022

Mōata rau tātou. As we close the chapter of yesterday, let the dust from our day yesterday settle, let that shining star above guide you to a place where your dreams lay. In the early hours of the morning, when the birds start to sing, the morning is screamed out. The night, the night, to the day, oh the day. Welcome to day two of this week’s celebrations towards Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori, I hope you were able to read through yesterday's post, come up with some ideas or thoughts and that we are holding up that challenge of giving it a go to trying out some kupu hou (new words).

Kupu Hou for the Day: Kaupapa – event, theme, level topic

In context, you could use this kupu like this: “What is the agenda for today’s meeting?” “What is the kaupapa for today’s meeting?” Small changes create a huge ripple affect so give it a try.

Taha Tinana

This side of our whare (house) looks after the physical attribures needed to sustain and keep us going. For some it may be hitting the gym, for others it could be getting out and about exploring a new walking track with friends, walking your dog or taking your family to the park. One way that we help encourage our tamariki within my old role within the schools was to encourage korikori tinana (moving the body) by providing fun through dance and music. You don’t have to have be the best dancer to own the rights to some awesome moves for you, that’s what makes us all unique. With that said, have a look at this, get your boogie going and learning some new kupu (words) while you’re getting the blood pumping and the endorphins flowing.

Physical also looks at what we are putting into our bodies, the right kai, balance between fun and sustainability. 5+ A Day continuously teaches not just us but our pēpi and generations of tomorrow the importance of maintaining our bodies with the right balance so have a look through their website, what creative meal ideas they have to do with our kai (food) and how to make them fun within the home. There’s even both kupu Māori and Kupu parāoa so that we can all learn two different ways to introduce the different vegetables and fruits. What do you to keep your taha tinana in check?

Whakataukī: ‘Tama tū, tama ora. Tama noho, tama mate.’

This whakataukī refers to us as people, an active person will remain to be healthy and alive where as a lazy person will slowly start to become sick. Remembering that physical is both what we give our bodies and what we do to our bodies. Look after them and keep it well, our bodies are like our cars and bikes we drive, if we don’t maintain them, well we won’t have them to use anymore. Encourage even the quietest mate to get out there even to the mailbox and back, you’d be surprised how far the mind opens up on that journey.

Waiata

For this one, it’s a throwback tune taking us back in time to 1978, get your disco fever for Mahuru, sung by Pere Wihongi and covered by all around Aotearoa. Bust out your best dance moves and warm up the korokoro (throat) with this taonga (gift) in the comfort of your own home, or in the workspace.

Remember to be kind to one another, support our colleagues and check in on each other, that’s the beauty in which whanaungatanga (relation/kinship) plays a part and role in our lives.

That’s it from me, e mihi kau ana ki ngā tangata I īmēra mai ki ahau inanahi mō o whakaaro mō tēnei wiki, mīharo rawa te kite.

Kei te tūmanako au kia pai o koutou rā I tēnei rangi.

Ngā mihi

Justice

Kaitakawaenga Māori

Māori Services