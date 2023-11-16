Raymond Lew with his parents: Picturing Canterbury

by
Raymond Lew with his parents. In copyright. CCL-RaLe-019.

Raymond Lew with his parents, Don Shue Lew (段树燎) and Eva Lew, in the family market garden at 76 Hargood Street, Woolston. 1949.

Share your memories of Don Shue Lew's market garden. Register on Canterbury Stories.

Do you have any photographs of early market gardens in Christchurch? If so, feel free to contribute to our collection.

Explore local images and share your photos

Add a comment

More by simonccl

Kate Dewes and Harold Evans with ICJ verdict

Landslide on road, Whalesback Farm: Picturing Canterbury

Christchurch: City of Light

Discover New Posts

Fri 24 Nov: Crime Quiz Night and the Ngaio Marsh Awards

Thrillers and Suspense newsletter

Meet the Locals - Florence Ethel Scapens

Add a comment to: Raymond Lew with his parents: Picturing Canterbury

We welcome your respectful and on-topic comments and questions in this limited public forum. To find out more, please see Appropriate Use When Posting Content. Community-contributed content represents the views of the user, not those of Christchurch City Libraries Ngā Kete Wānanga o Ōtautahi