Some well-known people who have died recently

Tony Bennett, 1926-2023

American jazz and traditional pop singer

Jane Birkin, 1946-2023

French actress, singer and fashion icon

Randy Meisner, 1946-2023

American musician, singer, songwriter and founding member of The Eagles

Sinéad O’Connor, 1966-2023

Irish singer and musician. Read articles and reviews about her work on Rock's Backpages