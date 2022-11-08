Recent necrology, October 2022

Some well-known people who have died recently

  • Leslie Jordan, 1955-2022
    American actor, comedian, writer, and singer
  • Peter Robinson, 1950-2022
    British-born Canadian crime writer who was best known for his crime novels set in Yorkshire featuring Inspector Alan Banks

Those were the days How y'all doing? Jerry Lee Lewis: his own story Not dark yet Te Pou Herenga Waka O Rehua

We welcome your respectful and on-topic comments and questions in this limited public forum. To find out more, please see Appropriate Use When Posting Content. Community-contributed content represents the views of the user, not those of Christchurch City Libraries / Ngā Kete Wānanga o Ōtautahi