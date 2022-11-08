Recent necrology, October 2022

Some well-known people who have died recently
-
Peter Harker, 1942-2022
New Zealand hunter and author
-
Leslie Jordan, 1955-2022
American actor, comedian, writer, and singer
-
Jerry Lee Lewis, 1935-2022
American singer, songwriter and pianist
-
Peter Robinson, 1950-2022
British-born Canadian crime writer who was best known for his crime novels set in Yorkshire featuring Inspector Alan Banks
-
Terry Ryan, 1942-2022
Authority on Ngāi Tahu genealogy, known for creating the iwi’s genealogy bank. Listen to an interview with Dr Ryan about Rehua Marae.