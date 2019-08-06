Remembering Hiroshima and Nagasaki – 2019 commemorations in Christchurch

The atomic bomb named "Little Boy" was dropped by American airmen on the Japanese city of Hiroshima on 6 August 1945. Three days later on 9 August 1945, the atomic bomb "Fat Man" was dropped over Nagasaki. The Hiroshima explosion destroyed 90 percent of the city and killed approximately 80,000 people; tens of thousands more died later from radiation exposure. The Nagasaki A-bomb killed approximately 40,000 people.

2019 Christchurch commemorations

Tuesday 6 August 11am at the World Peace Bell in Christchurch Botanic Gardens

The official Bell ringing for Hiroshima Day 2019 will be from 11 am on Tuesday 6 August. All welcome.

Sunday 11 August - Remember Hiroshima and Nagasaki 11am to 12.30pm

Join the Women's International League for Peace and Freedom Aotearoa in remembrance of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki and to say, "Never again!" There will be music, speakers, candles. All welcome. From 11am to 12.30pm at the World Peace Bell in the Botanic Gardens. Find out more at the Remember Hiroshima and Nagasaki Facebook event.

Find out more about the World Peace Bell in the Christchurch Botanic Gardens and its connection to Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

There is a memorial plaque to the victims of the atomic bomb attack on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Inscriptions are in Japanese, Māori and English. The plaque can be found on the riverbank reserve, Cambridge Terrace, between Cashel and Hereford Streets.