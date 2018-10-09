Rewind at Ferrymead Sunday 14 October: Women and War

Immerse yourself in Rewind at Ferrymead Heritage Park, 10am to 4pm on Sunday 14 October. This FREE family-friendly Beca Heritage Week event, jam-packed with entertainment from times past at Ferrymead Heritage Park. It's 125 years since New Zealand women achieved the right to vote and 100 years since the end of World War I.

What's On?

Mobile Discovery Wall: Christchurch City Libraries will be at Rewind with the Mobile Discovery Wall - the smaller sibling of the digital touchwall in Tūranga. You can view historical Christchurch images, interact with them, and upload your own photos.

Suffrage Art Workshop: Take part in this national workshop creating a banner section filled with art referencing suffrage and its connection to significant local heritage buildings, historic figures and ideas.

Exhibition: See the archaeology exhibition, Women Breaking the Rules

There will also be live music, street art, food and craft stalls, steam trains, trams and more!

Getting there

Parking is available at Ferrymead Heritage Park if you enter Ferrymead Park Drive off Bridle Path Road.

Find out more, including details of special bus trips from 9.30am to 4.30pm.

Photographs of Ferrymead Heritage Park

Photo by D M Robertson. CC BY-NC-SA 3.0 NZ Photo by D M Robertson. CC BY-NC-SA 3.0 NZ Photo by Donna Robertson. CC BY-NC-SA 3.0 NZ Photo From Kete. CC BY-NC-SA 3.0 NZ Photo from Kete, #IMG 7233. CC BY-NC-SA 3.0 NZ Photo by D M Robertson. CC BY-NC-SA 3.0 NZ Photo from Kete. CC BY-NC-SA 3.0 NZ Photo from Kete. CC BY-NC-SA 3.0 NZ Photo by D M Robertson on Kete. CC BY-NC-SA 3.0 NZ Photo by D M Robertson. CC BY-NC-SA 3.0 NZ

These photographs, and many more, can be found on Kete Christchurch.

Books

More BECA Heritage Week events

Beca Heritage Week will run from 12 to 22 October 2018. The theme is "Strength from Struggle – Remembering our courageous communities."

Christchurch Photo Hunt

During the month of October Christchurch City Libraries will run its annual heritage image photo competition. Entries will be added to our digital collection.

Library events

When Death Jumped Ship - Remembering the 1918 Influenza Pandemic Lyttelton Library and Lyttelton Museum - 12 to 27 October

It’s 100 years since New Zealand’s worst-ever public health disaster – what happened? How did we cope? Lyttelton Museum and Lyttelton Library are commemorating the anniversary with an exhibition and ‘Medicine Depot’. Come see some powerful images and find out what an inhalation chamber was like.

FREE public talks at Lyttelton Library 7pm to 8pm

Tuesday 16 October: Anna Rogers, who has written about WW I nursing, will discuss the pandemic and New Zealand’s military medical contribution.

Wednesday 17 October: Emeritus Professor Geoffrey Rice will look at the question: Could it happen again?