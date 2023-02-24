Ukraine – One year on from invasion

Today - 24 February 2023 - marks one year since Russia invaded Ukraine. I've just finished listening to the audiobook Invasion: Russia's bloody war and Ukraine's fight for survival by Guardian journalist (and WORD Christchurch guest) Luke Harding. It's a compelling listen - Luke Harding is knowledgeable about Russia and the Ukraine, having been based in Russia as a foreign correspondent. He take you deep into the history and background of the conflict, and has insight into both Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky. Harding also talks to people in Russia and the Ukraine, and reveals what life is like in places like Kherson, Mariupol and Kyiv.

While it is devastating and sad, there is much to stir your soul in here as the Ukrainian people and fighters stand strong. "Russian warship, go f*** yourself" said border guard Roman Hrybov to Russian missile cruiser Moskva during the Russian attack on Snake Island. This became a Ukrainian rallying cry - a more ballsy "Keep calm and carry on". It even appeared on an official Ukrainian stamp!

I'm also interested in reading The Russo-Ukrainian War by Serhii Plokhy. He's a professor of Ukrainian history at Harvard, and his book on Chernobyl was one of my favourite reads last year. A Message from Ukraine by Volodymyr Zelensky brings together the Ukrainian presidents rousing speeches.

More sources of information on the invasion:

An eDS eResources Discovery Search for Ukraine links you to books, eBooks, eAudiobooks, and articles from both magazines and academic journals.

Books about: Ukraine Ukraine (suitable for kids and teens) Volodymyr Zelensky Vladimir Putin



In more Ukraine-related news, there's an event on in March at Tūranga:

Ukrainian Traditions Fundraiser Festival

Saturday 11 March 11am to 3pm at Tautoru / TSB Space, Tūranga

This festival is a celebration of Ukrainian heritage but also a fundraiser for Ukraine:

Explore traditions of Ukraine at the exhibition, watch presentations, listen to songs, make toys and soap in Ukrainian colours.

Enjoy Ukrainian food for lunch.

Bring your kids, learn the Hopak Ukrainian dance, and sketch Ukrainian images.

Take home a handmade Ukrainian gift.

Entry: Koha/donation. Please bring cash. The proceeds will go to the Ukrainian Association of the South Island to be used on projects it funds in Ukraine.