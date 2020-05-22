Samoa Language Week craft – Pale Fuiono

Talofa lava. Samoa Language Week - Vaiaso o le Gagana Samoa celebrates the third most spoken language in New Zealand. It starts this Sunday 24 May. Visit our page on Samoa Language Week - Vaiaso o le Gagana Samoa to explore the Samoan language resources in our collection.

Here is a Samoa Language Week Craft from Tiresa:

Pale Fuiono

Pale Fuiono - Is an essential piece worn by both female and males of Samoa, during taualuga performances and bestowing of high chief names. Pale fuiono is a significant part of Samoan traditional wear.

What you need

  • Black material
  • Mirrors
  • Beads
  • Hot glue gun

 

Step 1:
Cut black fabric material to wrap around the whole head.

Step 2:
Create a design of how you would like your pale fuiono to look.

Step 3:
Glue the bits and pieces such as beads, mirrors, feathers to the black fabric material.

 

 

Step 4:
Leave to dry for 15 minutes.

All done, place around head and save to wear when doing a Siva Samoa or getting bestowed with a matai title.

Download this craft activity as a PDF

